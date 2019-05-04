The annual War of the Walls mural competition is back for the 29th year, and voting for the best wall in town is now open.

Each year, a student from each Billings and Laurel High School is chosen to paint a mural on a MasterLube store.

The public's favorite is decided through voting on MasterLube's Facebook page.

The winner is awarded a traveling trophy and bragging rights for the year. The Rams from Central High School are currently the two-time defending champs.

The painting competition also works as a fundraiser for the high schools' all night, drug and alcohol free graduation celebrations.

Next Saturday, May 11th each school will adopt a MasterLube site for the day for fundraising. Every dime a customer spends that day will go directly to the schools for their graduation celebrations.

The fundraisers will go from 7 am to 6 pm at the following locations.

Billings West will be at the MasterLube at 2424 King Ave W

Billings Senior at 1628 Grand Ave

Skyview at 1331 Main Street

Billings Central Catholic High downtown at 2650 4 th Ave North

Ave North Laurel High School at 203 SE 4th Street in Laurel.

You can read about each artist here https://www.masterlube.com/WOW2019/

You can vote for your favorite mural here: https://www.facebook.com/masterlube

To make a donation to these graduation celebrations, contact Judi Morse at rjudenrob@aol.com or 406-698-0575.