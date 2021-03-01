BILLINGS - On Feb. 16, MasterLube hit the 40 year mark since it's inception in Billings on 24th Street West and expansion to five locations across Billings and Laurel. Fifteen years ago founder/owner Bill Simmons, feeling a need for change, stepped aside and promoted Craig Godfrey to President/CEO. Coinciding with turning 40, new changes in the leadership of the company are brewing, that Simmons feels will lead the company into the future.

Two years ago Simmons said he began talking about the 40th anniversary of MasterLube on Feb. 16, 2021, viewing it as a pivotal point in the history of the company. Looking ahead at what MasterLube needs for the next 40 years Simmons and Godfrey decided that, in conjunction with the 40th Anniversary, they would elevate Zane Luhman, previously the Communications Officer, to the role President/CEO. Mike Cook, Training and Operations Officer and Jim Mourich as Chief Financial Officer, round out the leadership team.

Godfrey will assume the role of President Emeritus and a member of the Board of Directors. Simmons will remain the majority owner of MasterLube as well as Chairman of The Board, of which he has served for many years.

Zane Luhman joined MasterLube in June of 2017 as the Marketing Director. Since then his role has shifted to Communications Officer while gaining experience and added responsibilities in operations, training, planning and leadership for the company.

“It is a real honor to help carry forward the legacy that Bill and Craig built in MasterLube," Zane said. "When I joined in 2017 I knew that I wanted to be a part of MasterLube’s purpose to help people discover and develop their own extraordinary capabilities while providing a fanatical level of service to the community, and I knew I could learn a lot about life, business and myself along the way. As we move into the next stage at MasterLube I feel that same strong pull towards our purpose and a great responsibility to my 43 colleagues and their families, and still so much to learn. I’m excited for the future of our people and for the next 40 years at MasterLube. And I’m honored to be a part of both.”