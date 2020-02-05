Master plan for Coulson Park revealed

The master plan for Coulson Park will be presented to the Park Board on Wednesday, February 12th to get their final recommendations on the plan before taking it to city council.

As it stands now, Coulson Park will include a bike track, dog park, a small amphitheater with covered seating for small concerts along with other amenities. Construction for the park will be broken down into eight phases as the city begins to raise the money for the other phases.

The master plan has to be approved by the Billings city council at a work session March 2nd. If the city council approves the master plan, Mark Jarvis, park planner at Billings Parks and Rec, says the parks department will begin to move forward with the grant funds they currently have.

"We have approximately $110,000 that was granted to us through the state to improve the boat ramp and restroom facilities down there," says Jarvis.

Big Sky Economic Development is partnering on the project and provided half of the funding for the master plan as they have a challenge grant worth $250,000. This means, if the Parks and Rec department raises $250,000 they would have $610,000 to complete phase one.

This list of phases is as follows :