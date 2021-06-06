Mass shooting a graduation party in Florida leaves three dead

A mass shooting at a graduation party in Miami early Sunday morning has left three people dead and at least five others injured.

Police say one or two vehicles pulled into a strip mall parking lot as people were leaving the party, and opened fire on the crowd.

One female who was killed was a state corrections officer.

The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department says it appears to be a targeted shooting.

This shooting comes just one week after another mass shooting in Miami-Dade county that killed three people and injured 20 others.