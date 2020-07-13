BILLINGS, Mont. - Greg Upham, Superintendent of School District Two, announces the district will make mask wearing mandatory when they return to school this fall.

With the rising number of positive cases in the Yellowstone County, Upham has been speaking with county health officer John Felton on how to safely return to school next year.

Taking his recommendations seriously, Upham decided to make masks mandatory for teachers and students returning to school in the fall.

"I think it's just changing human behavior, we're just going to have to be constant reminders of it, nothing is going to be the same, we are having to shift and change, if we can maintain what we're doing now and we can go back to school and we have to wear masks, then so be it.", said Upham.

According to Upham, they have already made masks required for their summer school programs,

"Seeing the increase in the cases, I think we need to continue to work to mitigate those, social distancing, masking and washing our hands are the three big ones, and we need to continue to work to improve.", said Upham.

Upham says right now their main priority is getting our kids and residents back to a regular routine, "I think getting back to school is extremely important, the obvious is academic achievement, but the mental health and social emotional, the stability of our community, our economy.", said Upham.

The Superintendent says he understands this is not the ideal way to go back to school, and that this decision was not made lightly.

"We are weighing all of this out as a community and frankly as a society, we need to do everything we can to allow ourselves to get back into a new normal.", said Upham.