BILLINGS, Mont. - Walmart's nationwide are requiring customers to wear masks inside their stores, we checked out the Walmart's in Billings to see how residents are responding the new rule.

Both Walmart's in Billings had employees standing outside, making sure people were wearing masks as they entered, and handing them out to customers who didn't have them.

The employees told us, they haven't had any issues with customers following the new rule, but they have directed a few people to customer service who say they have a medical reasons not to wear a mask.

One customer leaving the store mentioned she doesn't believe the masks help. While not everyone agrees on the effectiveness of wearing a mask, customers know what they need to do to get their shopping done.

"Everybody wearing a mask doesn't want to wear a mask, we'll always have the one or two percent that refuse or bocks, but it seemed that everyone was adhering to the rules.", said Fishtail resident, LD Messenger.

Employees handing out masks outside the Walmart's, say they are only doing that for Monday. Customers are expected to bring their own masks in the future.