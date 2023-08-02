PRAY, MT- A Maryland-based hospitality company, DiamondRock Hospitality, purchased Chico Hot Spring Resort and an adjacent 595-acre ranch for $33 million.

Chico Hot Springs is a tourist hot spot that offers a plethora of activities and amenities for its visitors.

“Acquiring owner-operated properties in unique markets often allows DiamondRock to achieve superior returns on high-quality real estate. Moreover, Chico has numerous of the attractive attributes we target, such as durable cash flow, significant ROI opportunities, irreplaceable location, fee-simple, and fully unencumbered by brand and management,” said Mark W. Brugger, President, and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company.

The acquisition was funded from corporate cash on hand.