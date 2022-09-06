BILLINGS, MT- A martial arts studio is teaching free self defense classes for women, as instructors have seen more citizens express concerns about their safety.

"There have been some incidents that have happened in town that make people feel unsafe," said Dennis Forleo, an instructor at Shepherd Warrior Martial Arts.

"We're trying to get people to feel a little bit safer in the community."

According to the Billings Police Department, there have been over 400 assaults from February to July of this year.

The department has also received many calls involving suspicious activity, with over a dozen phone calls placed yesterday.

Forleo said that citizen's awareness of various crimes have generated more students for him to teach.

"Crime always can vary, but I'm in the business of trying to make sure people feel safe, and know the best means for any given situation they're in," said Forleo.

The classes are taught the second Saturday of every month, and Forleo also said that people can come back for multiple sessions to improve their self defense skills.

More information can be found below:

https://www.crimemapping.com/map/mt/billings/

https://www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3703a48c34af408f8ed612e0583ec176