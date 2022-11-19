Billings, MT- Brawl of the Wild rivalries run deep in Montana, but one couple proves that opposites attract, even members of opposing teams.
Dick Imer played for the University of Montana in 1952, and after a summer party, he met the woman he would marry a year later, Betty.
And Dick relates it to his time at U of M, "there's always tension, there's always tension. I played in a lot of games and the grizzlies where a small team in a big league in those days."
Mr. Imer played in the Skyline League at U of M where he held an unbreakable record for most yards per carry.
But since his retirement from college football, Betty and Dick often find themselves cheering for both teams and believe in the spirit of sportsmanship.
The couple has been married for sixty-nine years and have watched over half of all the Brawl of the Wild's in existence, together. One sporting red, and the other blue.
At the end of the game, the Imers agree it doesn't really matter who wins.
They just appreciate a game well played, and the time spent with loved ones.