Billings, MT- Brawl of the Wild rivalries run deep in Montana, but one couple proves that opposites attract, even members of opposing teams.

Dick Imer played for the University of Montana in 1952, and after a summer party, he met the woman he would marry a year later, Betty.

Betty attended Montana State University, the rival of the U of M Grizzlies.

But the Imers agree that the biggest strain in their rivalry relationship is the anticipation leading up to the big game.