Marine Corps League National Convention comes to a close

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Marine Corps League is wrapping up their week-long national convention on August 8, 2019. The evening started with a cocktail hour at the Billings Convention Center followed by dinner in the ballroom.

Marine Corps veteran, Tom Lowry says the event is a perfect opportunity to tell stories and reconnect with old friends. "Tonight is our culmination of the whole week of the whole convention and we kind of put away the business and do a couple awards in there and a couple mentionings of people that have it coming and then we're going to have a nice big supper and more visit and just kind of have an easy relaxing evening," says Lowry.

Lowry says the camaraderie among old and new friends was the highlight of the week. He also says some folks will be staying longer in the Montana area, so you may see a few Marine Corps veterans around town. Next year's national convention will be held in Daytona Beach, Florida.