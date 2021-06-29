BILLINGS - Cities and counties around the state are already thinking about the November election. This week, there are discussions on local ballot questions driven by new marijuana laws.

Later this year, voters could be asked to approve tax hikes on things like public safety and sales of cannabis products.

At the Billings City Council met Monday night, members approved a public safety mill levy that'll be on the November ballot. If it's passed, it will give more money and resources to police and the fire department.

In the larger discussion about public safety, marijuana came up as an area of concern since recreational sales are set to start in 2022.

"How do you see recreational marijuana affecting what we are going to start to see in our community, in regard to substance abuse use?" Billings City Council Member Penny Ronning said.

Police Chief Rich St. John responded by saying, "Council member, it's going to have a significant affect. D-U-Is are expected to increase by twenty two hundred."

Even with recreational use and sales being legalized, Chief St. John says the illicit sales will still have a strong presence.

"Immediately, the black market is going to erupt. So, it's going to significantly impact what we do," Chief St. John said.

After Governor Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 701 into law, local governments can put in a 3% local option tax. This would be on top of the 20% sales tax on recreational cannabis already set up by lawmakers.

Missoula County Commissioners are already in the process of establishing that tax, hoping to present the option on the ballot for voters this fall.

"There's never a shortage of requests that we get from the public for enhanced services, so this could also be a way to mitigate an increases to property tax," Chair for Missoula Board of County Commissioners Dave Strohmaier said.

Missoula County is hosting a public hearing this week, and commissioners want to know what people think of the idea and where they want the money to go.

"Do we deposit it to our general fund, or are we more specific in terms of a range of uses to which it might be put?" Strohmaier said.

That public hearing is scheduled for this Thursday, July 1, at 2 p.m.

County commissioners will have their final vote on the resolution on July 6.