Marijuana legalization bills in drafting process

BILLINGS - Montanans will be able to grow and possess marijuana legally on Friday, Jan. 1 as two ballot measures take effect. But with the passing of I-190 and CI-118, a number of other legal matters arise.

Ten bills are being drafted in the state legislature. One of them is from Montana Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy of House District 32. His bill proposes 8.7% of tax revenue on marijuana sales go to Montana's tribal nations.

"Indian Country has always been left out of the carve outs of any type of funds just like when the stimulus money came down in 2009," he said. "According to the last census there were a million people identified in the state of Montana and 87,000 were Native Americans and that's how I came up with the 8.7%."

Initiative 1-90 already establishes a 20% tax on recreational marijuana sales.

Other bills being drafted in the Montana State Legislature include a proposal to eliminate the tax on medical marijuana, a plan to implement recreational marijuana programs, implementing minor possession laws, the process of expunging marijuana convictions and even repealing the I-190 measure all together.

The Montana State Legislature will meet Monday, Jan. 4.