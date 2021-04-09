MONTANA - Three bills on recreational marijuana implementation are headed to the Senate, all with a different vision for the industry. One extra task: lawmakers only had until Thursday this week to vote on the bills due to a procedural deadline.

House Bills 670, 701, and 707 are all headed to the Senate after passing the House earlier this week. Representative Derek Skees discussed his bill -- HB 670 -- on the House floor. It suggests taxing recreational marijuana at 15%.

"I'm not excited to see recreational marijuana as a new source of revenue... I'm excited to see what we do with the revenue to mitigate the social impacts of what this bill does. I suggest we take two-thirds of the revenue and put it toward our pension funds... which we do have a gigantic shortfall in," Rep. Skees said.

Representative Mike Hopkins's bill -- HB 701 -- would require separate licenses to sell both medical and recreational marijuana. The adult-use tax would be 20%. But Democrats argue there's not enough language for land conservation. Hopkins says voters wanted legal marijuana first.

"Please explain to me why I-182, which dealt with medical marijuana and not with land conservation dollars, got 57% of the vote and I-190, which deals with conservation dollars, got 57% of the vote," Hopkins said.

His bill also includes a 5% tax on medical marijuana.

In opposition, Representative Mary Ann Dunwell said, "It's unfair and unjust to tax clients and patients of medical marijuana."

Then there's HB 707 from Representative Brad Tschida, which proposes taxing wholesale cannabis sales, instead of retail. It would also require a license for growing marijuana at home for personal use.

"Section two details the use of a purple card. Not sure why that color was chosen for people that want personal use marijuana," Tschida said.

However, opponents argue this bill is too far off from the intent of Initiative 190.

"Of the three bills on marijuana, this one deviates the furthest from the will of the voters, setting up a whole new system. A three tier system with a whole-saler intermediary, and this is not what the voters wanted or voted for," Representative Katie Sullivan said.

For now, it's unknown when the Senate will start working on the three bills.