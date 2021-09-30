BILLINGS — In Yellowstone County, Commissioners allowed recreational marijuana products to be sold, but voters in the City of Billings will decide if it's sold within city limits.

Outside of Yellowstone, Carbon and Rosebud Counties have already allowed recreational sales, as have Cascade and Lewis and Clark Counties, and Helena and Great Falls. There will be no further questions on their upcoming ballots.

Bozeman and Gallatin County also do not have any upcoming marijuana ballot questions.

But in Missoula County, there are two initiatives on the ballot. Both ask voters about a 3% local option tax for medical and recreational marijuana products.

"The reason for bringing this forward in the county was because there's been the loss of the two cent gas tax that was passed in June of 2020. So this could help offset the loss without raising property taxes," Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said.

Montana is split in half: 28 counties will allow recreational sales, and the other half will not.