MONTANA - A bill on marijuana advertising has passed the House and is now in Senate committee hearings. If it becomes law, cannabis companies could advertise their products on websites and apps.

Supporters argue the bill will help legal companies compete against the black market. But opponents say there are loop holes and more language is needed in the bill.

"All this does is let them have a website or an app to let them advertise their price and their product," Representative Matt Regier from House District Four said.

"Digital marketing is the nature of current society and is the most discreet form of advertising for a highly regulated product," Lobbyist Melissa Lewis said.

Supporters of the bill argue that it is set up so only people age 21 and older would be able to see the ads, and that it helps legal businesses compete against the black market.

"Prohibiting access for anyone under the age of 21 can be absolutely key in combating and competing against the illicit market," Lewis said.

But those against the bill say there are gaps that still need to be filled, specifically with regulations on the ads.

"What's the process for accountability? Who's going to investigate? Can citizens complain, and who's going to process that? And where will the fines go?" Substance Abuse Prevention Specialist Colleen Smith said.

During the hearing, Representative Regier said the Department of Revenue would oversee the regulations on advertising. However, one of the main concerns is teenagers being exposed to marijuana ads.

"We know that one in five teens spend at least spend five hours a day on social media. That's why we're concerned about this bill," Smith said.

Opponents also question if it could promote illegal cannabis use.

"A study done by Drug and Alcohol Dependents found that roughly one in three youth engaged in marijuana advertisements, and those who engaged were five times more likely to use marijuana," Smith said.

At the federal level, marijuana is still illegal and is labeled as a schedule one drug. The bill has not yet been voted on in the Senate.