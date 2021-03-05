"March for Meals" designed to prevent hunger and isolation in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Aging Services is offering a meal delivery program called, "March for Meals." The need for meals on wheels has gone up during the pandemic.

March for Meals is a month-long, nationwide celebration of meals on wheels. It's designed to prevent hunger and isolation.

“In the last year, we have experienced a 40% increase in the demand for our services in Missoula County,” says Susan Kohler, CEO of Missoula Aging Services. “We have been in awe of the outpouring of support, and there’s still much we can do to ensure everyone in need of this vital lifeline can benefit from being well-nourished and more connected to our community through this challenging time.”

If you want to donate to the program, or be a delivery driver, you can volunteer here.