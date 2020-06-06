BILLINGS, Mont. - Following last Saturdays youth led peaceful protest, a planned protest is happening outside the Yellowstone County Courthouse on Sunday.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protests have been taking place all over the world, the United States and even here in Montana.

We've already seen protests in Missoula, Bozeman, Whitefish and Great Falls.

After being inspired by the countless protests, a few Billings residents decided it was time to bring the movement to the Magic City.

Some residents question why we need a protest in Montana, but event organizer, Amber Palmer says these protests are now more important than ever.

While some protests have turned violent in other parts of the country, event organizers say the event is meant to be a peaceful demonstration of bringing awareness to current day racism.