March Crime Stats in Billings

KULR (Billings) - To really understand how dangerous or safe a community is, you have to look at the trends. And in this case, the trend shows us that February was a very slow month for crime with March being about about average.

Officers responded to 25% more calls in March than in February. But the long term crime trends point to a slower February than a crime plagued March.

According to data available through crimemapping.com general calls for service were up just over 23%.

The biggest jump in calls were vandalism related. Dispatch recorded 30 calls in March compared with just 17 in February. While that is a 76% jump in vandalism calls month-to-month, the number of calls fall in line with calls received in December and January.

That says more about vandalism complaints being sharply down in February than vandalism being on the rise.

Drug and alcohol related calls increased more than 51%, but 41 of those calls were reported St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Assault complaints were up 10% in March while burglary calls were down 5%.

Motor vehicle thefts tend to get a lot of attention. 206 complaints have been filed so far in 2019. While March reports were just shy of 45% higher, that again points to a lower than average number of reports in February.

The 71 motor vehicle thefts reported in March still come in much lower than the average reported stolen last year. From June to December of 2018, Billings police took an average of just over 91 calls of vehicles reported stolen.