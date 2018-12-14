City and trail users have been excited about a marathon trail loop around Billings, but erosion problems caused by the Yellowstone River have delayed those plans to connect the trail to Riverfront Park.
Mike Penfold has been monitoring the Yellowstone River banks in the Washington Street area for the past twenty years. He is a member of the Chamber Trails Committee- a group trying to make the 26.1 mile Marathon Trail a reality.
"So the problem that we face with the Marathon Loop Trail is finding a location that is not going to be washed away by this very active river," said Penfold.
Penfold says the river bank in this area used to be another 300 yards out from where it is today. He estimates the parking lot along the bank of the river will be completely gone by the next major flood.
"There was a trail that went right down through here along this river and kind of came out along down below or up above. Now, that's all gone. You see the amount of erosion even this winter that has been taken out of this bank," Penfold said.
The opposite bank of the river has been armored with concrete, forcing the entire river to flow towards one side, causing the rapid erosion. Trail planners were going to use a trail 100 yards from the river bank, but flooding has forced them to change plans.
Penfold added, "What we've seen is low ares like this are flooding because the river is changing and its very likely that the river is going to take this piece of country out so we need to move the trail to higher ground where we have some stability."
Penfold says he hopes the city will purchase the land closer to Frontage Road on higher ground so they can build a new trail to connect to the Marathon Loop.
According to Penfold, Riverfront Park will not be affected by this erosion, but several properties along the river downstream could be impacted in the future.