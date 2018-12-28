A massive manhunt for the gunman in the shooting death of a California police officer has ended.

Officials have arrested a suspect in Kern County, nearly 200 miles south of where the shooting happened early Wednesday.

Police arresting the man they believe shot and killed 33-year-old officer Ronil Singh during a DUI stop the day after Christmas.

Sheriff Adam Christianson/Stanislaus Co, CA said, "Gustavo Perez Arriaga, age 33 was arrested earlier today during the execution of a search warrant."

Officials say they've arrested others in the case, including Arriaga's brother and co-worker for misleading investigators and attempting to hide the suspect.

Sheriff Donny Youngblood/Kern Co, CA/KERO said, "We believe that more arrests may come."

Officer Singh's brother, visibly emotional, shared his appreciation to the officers involved in the arrest.

The manhunt gained national attention after police released this information before the arrest.

Sheriff Adam Christianson/Stanislaus Co, CA said, "The suspect is in our country illegally. He doesn't belong here. He's a criminal."

President Trump tweeted about the case Thursday, adding "time to get tough on border security. Build the wall!"

Singh leaves behind a wife and five-month-old boy. He was a Fiji native and had been with the Newman Police Department since 2011.