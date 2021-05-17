BILLINGS - The month of May is National Mobility Awareness Month, and we spoke with a man who recently regained his independence after being stuck at home for a year and six months.

Due to complications with type two diabetes, Mike Tiffany had his left leg surgically removed in March of 2019.

After his recovery and rehabilitation, Mike returned home in a wheelchair in February of 2020.

Feeling helpless having to call people for rides, Mike reached out to Willard's Garage, who works with BraunAbility. BraunAbility is a company that customizes wheelchair vans, and was able to help Mike update his truck.

They installed a wheelchair hopper, which stores Mike's chair above the truck, and an electric seat which lifts him into the truck and behind the wheel.

Once Mike regained the ability to get around on his own, he reached out to Aces Brand Images to customize a wrap for the truck to match his personality.

Even though the diagnosis of diabetes changed him forever, Mike says he's eternally grateful to those who helped him get a new lease on life.

"Once you lose your ability to be independent there is no price on freedom. Freedom is the most important thing you have, and people take it too much for granted. This is my truck now, this is who I am. So all the ability I have now, I don't call any of it for anything, I do it on my own," Mike said. "I've been reborn again, not only through God and Jesus Christ, but through these people who helped me out, between Braun, Scott, Willard's, I mean these guys are incredible."