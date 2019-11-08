Wedding bells were ringing today in the Intensive Care Unit at UPMC Presby.

Matt and Amy met in high school, and then lost touch.

But seven years ago, they found each other on Facebook and reunited, and today, got married.

it sounds like a storybook happy ending.

but "in sickness and in health" came earlier than expected for the couple.

Three weeks ago, Matt started having trouble breathing, and tests showed the problem had spread to his heart.

He was given an artificial heart to keep his blood pumping.

And after a series of tests, Matt's doctors say he may need a heart transplant.

But first, he wanted to marry Amy.

And within two days, the staff at UPMC made his wish come true.