UPDATE: OCT. 8 AT 10:53 A.M.

The Montana Department of Justice said David Lee Dauenhauer has been found and is safe.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been called off.

UPDATE: OCT. 7 AT 9:42 P.M.

BPD has requested a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for David Lee Dauenhauer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department reported a missing man who walked away from a nursing center in Billings on Thursday.

David Dauenhauer reportedly walked away from a care facility on South 27th Street at 1:30 p.m.

David, 63, is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 184 lbs, with brown eyes and long gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, navy blue pants, yellow socks and brown shoes.

He is non-verbal, but does respond the the name David. He has several medical issues and is using a blue walker to get around and has a catheter.

He may be disoriented and attempting to get a ride.

If you see David or have any information on his whereabouts you should call the BPD at 406-657-8200 or dial 911.