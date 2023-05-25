BIG TIMBER, Mont. - A man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase earlier this week told officers he was late for a driving test in Billings.

On Monday morning, Montana Highway Patrol tried to stop a car traveling eastbound on I-90 for a speed violation.

The driver refused to pull over and a pursuit with speeds reaching 110 miles per hour ensued.

Units from the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office responded to help the Montana Highway Patrol, and as the pursuit headed east, the sheriff’s office says the suspect vehicle took the Bridger Creek Exit onto the South Frontage Road and entered Stagecoach Estates with speeds remaining over 100 miles per hour.

When the driver tried to leave Stagecoach Estates, their car crashed while trying to negotiate a turn at an underpass.

A short foot chase on I-90 ensued that ended when the driver surrendered to law enforcement.

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office says that when asked about the incident, the driver stated that he was late for a driving test in Billings.

The driver was charged with several misdemeanor and felony offenses. The name of the driver was not released.