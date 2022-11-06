BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver who crashed into a parked car was found to have been shot and was declared deceased Saturday night.

Around 11:49 pm, Billings police responded to 200 S 29th St. for a car that crashed into a parked car.

Police found the driver had been shot, and the driver was declared deceased after being taken to the hospital.

Two suspects fled the scene and an investigation is ongoing, the Billings Police Department reports.