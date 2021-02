MONTANA - Federal law enforcement is on the lookout for a man wanted for a felony warrant for probation Monday.

According to the United States Marshals Service District of Montana, Willie Redd, 34, is on supervision for a prior weapons possession charge.

He is described as African American, stands 5-foot, 11-inches-tall, weighs 215-pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the USMS at (406)247-7030 or your local law enforcement department.