Man tried for the 1999 death of his wife in Big Horn County found not guilty

UPDATE:

Judge Randal Spaulding has found Brian Laird not guilty of the 1999 death of his wife, Kathryn.

This is a developing story, we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: The second day of the retrial of Brian Laird took place on Tuesday at the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

Laird is being tried for deliberate homicide in the death of his wife, Kathryn.

The second day of the retrial brought more information on the day Kathryn Laird went missing.

A former officer, Wendy Bedrow, with the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area was called to testify on the stand.

She said that she received a dispatch the morning of July 31st, 1999, and was requested to meet up with Bighorn County Deputy Morrison over reports of a possible dead body in the Afterbay Dam area.

Bedrow testified that she did not see any signs of life when she examined Kathryn's body.

"I was checking to see if there were signs of life...I did a pulse check, and you can see she was blue in color and cold to the touch and I detected no pulse. Blueness through her lips...A little piece of vegetation was in her left eye and a little bit froth by her mouth," added Bedrow.

One of the witnesses also recalled his last interaction with Kathryn on July 30th, 1999.

Greg Heidrich worked with Kathryn through her job. He said that he didn’t know her very well, but he saw her come in to work every day.

He testified that when he didn’t see her come in to work on the 31st he called her home to find out where she was.

"She was always on time. I called over to the trailer and nobody answered so I called back a second time. Brian answered the phone. He sounded groggy, and I asked where Kathryn was, and he said she is at work. I said she is not at work," explained Heidrich.

The prosecution has a few more witnesses to call to the stand on Wednesday but it's likely after that we'll hear the defense's opening arguments in the afternoon.

The bench trial is expected to last for the rest of this week.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Brian Laird is charged in the death of his wife, Kathryn Laird, who was found dead in Big Horn County in 1999.

He was tried and convicted of murder in 2016 and later sentenced to 100 years in prison

However, the case is now proceeding as a bench trial in Yellowstone County.

The Montana Supreme Court threw out Laird’s initial conviction after finding that testimony from a deceased forensic pathologist was wrongly admitted to his initial trial.

During the opening statements on Monday, the prosecution argued that evidence still shows Brian Laird is at fault.

They said, one of the witnesses, Kathleen Anderson, who was Laird's neighbor at the time said that she heard an altercation between Brian and Kathryn the night before she was found dead.

"She heard a male voice coming from the direction of the Laird's... screaming, she heard a woman... The argument went on for a little bit, more screaming, more crying. then she heard the female voice screaming 'No,no,no...' followed by silence,” explained the prosecution.

One of the other witnesses, Don Lyman, also mentioned that he saw and heard an altercation between Brian and Kathryn, which first appeared to be playful on the outside but became more intense as he kept watching.

"I went into that bedroom and I peeked out and what I witnessed was Brian chasing Kathryn around his vehicle. He kept saying you b*** you burnt my f***** cookie. At one point he got really close to her and kind of smudged what I think were crumbles by that time into her hair," added Lyman.

Several other witnesses were called to the stand and cross examined by both the prosecution and the defense attorneys.

The bench trial is expected to go for this entire week.

Article originally posted April 10, 2023.