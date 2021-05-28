Man trapped in sugar silo in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Crews are trying to rescue a man who is trapped in a sugar silo in Billings Friday morning.

Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz told Montana Right now they received a report that the man became trapped in the silo on State Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Bentz said the man had been stuck in the silo for a significant amount of time before the fire department was called, and the man is still alive.

According to Bentz, the man was initially buried up to his chest in the silo. He said the silo has a very small opening which will make rescue efforts more difficult.

"The problem is there is still a lot of product in that silo, and so as they move and different activities happen, that sugar continues to fall around the patient."

Firefighters are building a box to put around the man to prevent trapping him further. Once, that's completed, crews will need to do a technical rescue to get the man out.

This is a developing story.