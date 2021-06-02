BILLINGS - A man who pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide was sentenced in Yellowstone County Wednesday to serve 75 years in prison.

Colby Allen Clark, 22, pleaded guilty in the April 26, 2020 death of Micah Myron.

Clark was connected to the crime when he was arrested while driving a vehicle of interest in a separate assault case in Butte, which happened on April 30, four days after the homicide.

Last week, he was sentenced in Butte-Silver Bow County to serve 30 years in prison on the assault charge. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Clark to serve 75 years at the Montana State Prison for deliberate homicide.

Clark is set to serve both sentences concurrently.