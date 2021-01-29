BILLINGS - Just eight months ago, when the world was learning about the deadly COVID-19 virus, John Carlbom started his own EMS training program called Whiteline Consulting and Training.

With his 25 years of experience in the field, he travels all over the Treasure State teaching his craft to young minds who also want to help others during times of crisis.

"More and more people are coming to these courses to be on the front lines to fight this and I'm very proud," Carlbom said.

Nick Willett, a former student of Carlbom's, said, "compared to other EMT classes, you get the best experience here before real world experience."

In Carlbom's three month program, students get to learn from various specialists in the field and also receive training on mental health issues like depression, PTSD and suicide awareness. Carlbom said the best thing about his job is the ability to help others.

"Working in rural Montana, you see these people, you get to see them at the grocery store and the 'thank-you's' that you get sometimes is just huge. We don't do it for the 'thank-you's' but when you go into a grocery store and you see a patient of yours and they come up and give you a hug, that's all it right there," he said.

Carlbom said he is hosting his next course in Billings and Huntley on Feb. 7 and will be hosting a Great Falls course starting in April.

"I've got students from 20 years ago that'll still call me and tell me about their exciting call or get my advice on something, so it's a family by the time we're done with this course."

Those who are interested in the Billings course have until Feb. 6 to sign up. The class is held in an 8 hour session on Sundays and runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays.

For more information, you can head to his website.