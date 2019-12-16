Man Tased and arrested after threatening a mail carrier with a knife

A man was arrested Monday night on North 27th Street on suspicion of threatening a mail carrier with a knife.

According to Sgt. Bret Becker of the Billings Police Department, a 20-30 year old male had threatened the mail carrier with a 3-4 inch knife.

The mail carrier escaped with no injuries and called the police at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Police responded to the scene and found the man near the corner of North 27th Street and Fourth Avenue North.

Police used a Taser in an attempt to apprehend the man, failing the first time as it seemed to get stuck in his baggy clothing, Sgt. Becker said.

According to Sgt. Becker, police Tasered the man at least two times and pepper sprayed him. A police vehicle struck the man at a low speed in an attempt to knock down and disarm the individual.

Police were able to apprehend the suspect after about a half hour on confining the suspect.

AMR was on scene to evaluate the individual. No injuries were reported.

The man has been taken to jail and could be charged with assault with a weapon along with other felonies, Becker said.

The identity of the individual has not been released.

This is a developing story.