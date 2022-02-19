BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Billings Thursday night.
The Billings Police Department (BPD)says the shooting happened around 11:14 pm Thursday near the 1200 block of 18th St. W.
A male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
At this time BPD says the suspect or suspects have not been located and an investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
22-10732 2314 hrs - Shooting near the 1200 block of 18th St W. Male vic was shot and transported to hospital via personal vehicle with non-life threatening injuries. Suspect(s) not located at this time. investigation ongoing.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) February 19, 2022
Sgt Peterson