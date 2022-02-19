BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Billings Thursday night.

The Billings Police Department (BPD)says the shooting happened around 11:14 pm Thursday near the 1200 block of 18th St. W.

A male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

At this time BPD says the suspect or suspects have not been located and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.