...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of 40 to 60 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
Portions of north central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions
are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or
frozen. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels.
The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 5 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you
must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will
keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to
reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a
hat will keep you from losing your body heat.
Wrap pipes with insulation and seal windows to avoid loss of heat
from your home. Keep a slow steady stream of water running from
indoor faucets, and open cabinet doors to allow warm air to
circulate around inside pipes.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road
conditions, call 5 1 1.
&&