BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after being ejected in a rollover crash on I-90.

Billings police report the crash happened at exit 446 on I-90 around 6:30 pm.

The driver was ejected during the crash and has been taken to the hospital.

The eastbound exit ram is currently closed and the crash team is investigating.

At this time the condition of the driver is unknown.