There was a river rescue that took place on Yellowstone River road and Iristan lane Saturday evening.

According to Battalion Chief Ed Regele, the police received a call around 8:35 pm about a man screaming for help from the river.

A rescue team arrived quickly and pulled the man up using a hasty harness.

Battalion Chief Regele says the man didn't appear to be seriously injured and was taken to the hospital.

Regele says they are not sure how the man fell in the river, the the rescue could not have gone smoother.