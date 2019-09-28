Man stabs multiple people in a Maryland shopping center

Authorities are investigating what caused a man to stab multiple people at a Maryland shopping center.

It happened around 2 pm at the Hunt Valley Towne Center in Cockeyville.

Baltimore county police first received a call about an incident at a liquor store that quickly escalated.

As officers arrived they received more reports, this time about a man stabbing four people at the liquor store.

They say that same man later stabbed another person outside of another store.

Police eventually caught up with the man at an intersection, where police shot him.

He was later pronounced dead.

An off-duty officer was at the scene to aid all of the stabbing victims.

All five victims were taken to different hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.