Sergeant Becker of the Billings Police said a 56-year-old man was stabbed twice in the torso at Dude Rancher Lodge at 9 p.m on January 13.

Police said the man came to the front desk. H was taken to the hospital.

Sergeant Becker said the suspect and victim were staying together. The suspect was arrested by Billings Police. The suspect has been charged with Assault with a Weapon.