POWELL, Wyo. - A Powell man was rescued Monday, after crashing his dirt bike in a remote area Sunday.

Park County Communications received report around 11 p.m. Sunday, of a Powell motorcyclist who was several hours past due in returning home.

According to the Park County Sheriff's Office, 65-year-old Bradford Meredith departed from his Powell residence around noon. It is reported Meredith intended to ride his dirt bike possibly near the Powell Municipal Airport or the Little Sand Coulee. His wife said these were areas he frequented.

Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the areas and began searching for Meredith's van. The Sheriff's Office said they suspended their search around 3 a.m.

On Monday, Park County Search and Rescue was activated and launched their fixed winged aircraft to search the area. Around 9:45 a.m. the plane reported the location of Meredith's van approximately 2.5 miles east of the Powell Airport. Additional resources were then dispatched, including a SAR ground team, a Powell Valley Hospital ambulance and the Wilderness Medical Team from Cody Regional Health.

It is reported Meredith was spotted from the aircraft three minutes later. Rescuers say he was lying in front of his wrecked dirt bike just south of his van in a steep drainage.

Meredith was recovered by deputies. They reported that he was responsive, but showing signs of hypothermia and had several serious injuries.

Meredith told rescuers he had crashed his dirt bike around 5 p.m. Sunday. It is also reported he was wearing a helmet and all appropriate motocross safety gear.

At 10:30 a.m. medical personnel arrived and began treating Meredith for his injuries. They also dispatched a medical helicopter from Guardian Flight, according to the Sheriff's Office.

It is reported that Meredith was flown to a Billings hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.