Man rescued after car crashes into ditch in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was transported to the hospital after crashing his car into a ditch on S. Seventy-second Street W in Billings Monday.

Montana Highway Patrol trooper Brennan Plucker said the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office helped the man get out of the car. They were able to get him out through the other side of the ditch with a ladder

The man is aged in his 70s and he was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Plucker said speed and road conditions factored into the incident.