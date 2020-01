Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 2 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...WESTERLY WINDS WITH GUSTS 50 TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 2 AM MST SUNDAY. STRONGEST WINDS LATE SATURDAY AND EARLY SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...BLOWN DOWN TREES OR FENCES POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DUE TO UNSEASONABLY MILD AND DRY CONDITIONS, THERE IS AN INCREASED RISK OF ANY GRASS FIRES SPREADING RAPIDLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. PLEASE BE CAREFUL NOT TO SPARK ANY RANGELAND GRASS FIRES. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS