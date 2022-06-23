BILLINGS, Mont. - A walkaway has been reported from the Alpha House Men’s Prerelease Center.

Around 1:40 pm Thursday, Angel Michael Morrison walked away from the center and was placed on escape status by the Montana Department of Corrections.

A warrant has been issued for Morrison’s arrest.

Morrison, 45, is described as being Native American, five feet, nine inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was sentenced for attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment and theft.

Alternatives, Inc. says the public should not approach Morrison and information concerning his whereabouts should be reported to law enforcement immediately.