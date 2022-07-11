BILLINGS, MT. - Montana's Fish and Wildlife and Parks announced today that 19-year-old Brayden Reed plead guilty to charges for poaching four deer last October.

Reed shot and killed two mule deer bucks, taking them to the Ah- Nei Recreation Center, and leaving the remaining parts of the animals to waste.

He was also convicted on killing a deer on private property without a license, taking the body to the similar location to waste.

An investigation from the Bureau of Land Management found a fourth deer in the area, proved to have been killed by Reed.

Reed lost the ability to hunt for 16 years, and forced to pay thousands of dollars as penalty.

Montana Fish and Wildlife encourages anybody with questions about hunting laws to reach out at fwp.mt.gov.