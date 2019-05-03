Man Meets the Stranger Who Gave Him a Kidney

A 24-year-old man got to meet the woman who saved his life. After his mother put out a desperate plea to find him a kidney, a stranger responded and gave him the gift of life.

Six months ago, Lashonda Pugh was desperate to get help for her son. She chalked a plea on her car's back window asking for a new kidney for her son Daniel Jones.

A complete stranger answered her prayers. On Friday, Daniel got to meet his angel, a woman named Starr.

Starr Gardy says she saw their message on the car in a Walmart parking lot and was "completely moved." The West-Ashley mother of two says it was meant to be.

Now, two strangers are bonded for life. Lashonda says, "Miss Star just gave my son a chance to live life like a normal 24-year-old. We are family now."