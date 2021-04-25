Man left in critical condition after being attacked in New York City

New York City's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating a brutal attack on an elderly Asian man that left him in critical condition.

Video released by police shows the man getting kicked repeatedly in the head Friday night in East Harlem.

The 61-year-old man was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind and knocked on the ground.

The man is in critical but stable condition.

Police released surveillance images of a man suspected of carrying out the attack.

So far, police have not announced any arrests.