LAUREL, Mont. - A crash left a man dead and a woman injured near Laurel on Interstate-90 westbound Saturday around 11 p.m.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report said the man more than likely got on the interstate at the Laurel onramp going eastbound in the the westbound lanes.

MHP said the man crashed into the woman's car head on in the passing lane and both came to a stop.

The 55-year-old man, of Billings, was pronounced dead on arrival and the 31-year-old woman, of Roundup, was life flighted, MHP said.

Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.