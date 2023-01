BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was killed Wednesday on the Crow Reservation.

Mayor Quincy Dabney of Lodge Grass tells NonStop Local the incident occurred near Dunmore.

Dabney says the victim was shot and killed Wednesday night after an altercation with the suspect that took place earlier in the day.

Lodge Grass was put under a temporary lockdown until the suspect was taken into custody.

The FBI says one person was taken into tribal custody and an investigation is ongoing.