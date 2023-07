COOKE City, Mont. - A man was killed in a rollover crash in Cooke City Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of a vehicle was trying to traverse a snowbank that was partially blocking the road at Daisy Trail Pass and Miller Road.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the due to the increasing incline, vehicle overturned and rolled down a steep grade.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene, MHP's report said.