GLENDIVE, Mont. - A man was killed in a plane crash a mile east of the Glendive Airport Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Dawson County Sheriff Ross Green told us the plane fueled up at the airport, took off, crashed shortly after and started on fire.

The man has not been identified, but Ross said he was middle-aged.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.