Yellowstone County Assistant Coroner Rich Hoffman identifies the victim of the fatal crash as 28-year-old Kenneth Crawford III of Riverton, Wyoming.

Deputy Hoffman says Crawford died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Montana Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old man from Riverton, Wyoming was killed in a crash in the late night hours of Thursday, June 6th.

Officials say the GMC Yukon was traveling north on Bitterroot Drive, nearing the intersection of Bitterroot and Dover Road. The vehicle drove through the intersection and ran off the road. The SUV struck the embankment, and went airborne, landing on the opposite side of the irrigation canal before being submerged in canal's water.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Drugs, alcohol, and speed are all suspected as factors in the crash.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, there has been a fatal crash on Highway 312 at the intersection of Dover Road.

MHP was dispatched to the scene around 10:40 p.m. Thursday night.

MHP contacted a tow truck to pull a vehicle that was partially submerged in a ditch.

