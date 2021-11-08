UPDATE: NOV. 9

The Billings man killed in a crash outside of Laurel on I-90 on Saturday is identified as 55-year-old Clifton Dale Sullenger.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

LAUREL, Mont. - A wrong-way driver was killed after crashing head-on into another vehicle on I-90 outside of Laurel Saturday night around 11 p.m.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report, the man more than likely got on the interstate at the Laurel onramp going eastbound in the the westbound lanes.

MHP said the man crashed into the woman's car head on in the passing lane and both came to a stop.

The 55-year-old man, of Billings, was pronounced dead on arrival and the 31-year-old woman, of Roundup, was life flighted, MHP said.

The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It was not reported if the woman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.